Disc golf, 5K added to festival

Two rounds of a disc golf tournament will be played on Saturday, June 11, as part of the Christian Cross Festival at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk.
Tournament director Jesse Kohl of the Norfolk Disc Golf Club will hosting the event.
Plans for a 5K run/walk are in the works for the festival, as well.
The entertainers for this year’s festival will include headliner Jordan Feliz with opening acts I Am They, Cain, Love & The Outcome and Adelaide. The Passion Painter also will be on hand for the event.
Entertainment for the festival is set for 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Face painting, crafts, inflatables, vendors, and ministry will also take place.
For more information, visit christiancrossfestival.org.