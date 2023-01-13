Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will host a workshop on “Death, Dying and Heaven” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
The event will take place in room 16, near the south side entrance of the building.
The Bible workshop will be offered to address the following questions: What are we to understand about the body and soul? What does it mean to have an out of body experience? What happens at the moment of death? What does heaven look like? What are our loved ones doing in heaven right now? Will we know who did not make it to heaven? Do all people who commit suicide go to hell? Will we recognize people in heaven? Do animals go to heaven?
Registration is required by Wednesday, Jan. 18. Those wishing to register should call 402-371-9005.