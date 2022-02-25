The United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church will host an event for World Day of Prayer 2022.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the church, located at 406 W. Philip Ave. in Norfolk.
Women in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate the event on that day. This year, the women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are delivering the call to worship with the world “I Know The Plans I Have For You.”
The program is based on Jeremiah 29: 1-14. It is an ecumenical effort toward justice, peace and healing. Any donations received helps to meet the needs of families around the world who are victims of poverty, violence and injustice.
Original, the event was presented annually by the Church Women United, but for the past three years, has been hosted by the First United Methodist Women.
Dessert will be served.
For more information, contact Carolyn Falk at 402-613-7836.