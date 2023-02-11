Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will host a workshop on cults and religion on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. The event will address questions such as what is a cult, how is a cult different from Christianity and who are the founders of these cults? How does each cult define salvation? The workshop will take place in Room 16 near the south-side entrance of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave. The Rev. David Kipp will lead the event.
Interested participants may register at 402-371-9005. An item in Friday’s paper had an incorrect date.