Creighton professor to lead Schuyler retreat

SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here will host a retreat called “Authentic Hope in an Age of Crisis: Exploration in Pope Francis’s Encyclical Laudato Si’” from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16.
Richard W. Miller, a professor of philosophical and systematic theology and professor of sustainability studies at Creighton University, will present the event, which will focus on the virtue of hope in the face of what the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and other scientific bodies call a ‘human-induced emergency.’
Participants will reflect on Pope Francis’s Encyclical Laudato Si’ and practice centering prayer. There will be time for individual prayer and reflection, small group dialogue, and Mass on Sunday with the monks.
Miller is a contributor to and editor of seven books including “God, Creation and Climate Change: A Catholic Response to the Environmental Crisis,” which won a 2011 Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada book award in the faith and science category. He has been invited to speak around the world on the ecological crisis, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference, and the problem of God’s providence and human suffering.
Miller has engaged political figures at the highest level in the United States, including as a special assistant to former President Barack Obama, and the highest levels in the Roman Catholic and Orthodox churches.
In 2020, he was awarded the “Steward of God’s Creation” award from the National Religious Coalition on Creation Care, an award bestowed annually on an individual who “exhibits courage and commitment in the keeping of the earth in a heroic, distinguished and effective manner.”
The retreat will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and conclude on Sunday after lunch. There is a program fee and an additional charge for room and board. Interested individuals may register at www.StBenedictCenter.com or by calling 402-352-8819.