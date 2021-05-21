Council to celebrate 100 years

WEST POINT — The West Point Knights of Columbus Council will observe its 100th year. The celebration will be Sunday, May 23, at 4 p.m. with Mass, followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Click here to watch a video of Congressman Fortenberry congratulate Christ Lutheran Church on their 150th anniversary.
SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has added two more events to its offerings in June.
About 500 Northeast Nebraskans humbled themselves before God in prayer ahead of the rising sun Thursday, seeking to have the community and world renewed and strengthened.
SCHUYLER — The Catholic Daughters of America were called “to eliminate the poverty of being unloved” by Scott Watts of Guadalupe Mission Hope of the Poor.
Jeff Schipper drives a car pool — in the most literal sense of the term.
Tim Worstell wants his remaining time at The Abbey Christian Store be a positive experience.
Manna from heaven, a sign from above or just a bird losing its lunch? Sister Ann Terese of Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk and some good friends visiting outside on the grounds of the monastery were surprised Wednesday when a fish dropped out of the sky and landed on the sidewalk in front of…