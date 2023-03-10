Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will host the final of three workshops on coping with stress on Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m.

The event will address how you can deal and cope with stress and how the Scriptures address coping and dealing with stress. Who can relate to stresses in life? In what ways have Jesus, the Apostle Paul and others modeled for us how to deal with stress?

The workshop will take place in Room 16 near the south-side entrance of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave. The Rev. David Kipp will lead the event.

Interested participants may register at 402-371-9005.

Tags

In other news

Creighton professor to lead Schuyler retreat

SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here will host a retreat called “Authentic Hope in an Age of Crisis: Exploration in Pope Francis’s Encyclical Laudato Si’” from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16.

Holy Week retreat

YANKTON — The Benedictine Peace Center is inviting participants to enter silence and experience the rich liturgies of an in-person Triduum Retreat with the monastic community at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton.

Coping with stress

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will host the final of three workshops on coping with stress on Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m.