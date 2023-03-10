Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will host the final of three workshops on coping with stress on Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m.
The event will address how you can deal and cope with stress and how the Scriptures address coping and dealing with stress. Who can relate to stresses in life? In what ways have Jesus, the Apostle Paul and others modeled for us how to deal with stress?
The workshop will take place in Room 16 near the south-side entrance of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave. The Rev. David Kipp will lead the event.
Interested participants may register at 402-371-9005.