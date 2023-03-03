Coping with stress workshop

Our Savior Lutheran Church will host the second of three workshops on coping with stress on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m.
The event will address how you can deal and cope with stress. How does stress affect the family? How can Satan or demons cause people to stress out? What are some of the surprises about stress found in the Scriptures?
The workshop will take place in Room 16 near the south-side entrance of Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Rev. David Kipp will lead the event.
Interested participants can register at 402-371-9005.