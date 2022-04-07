After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norfolk Chamber Singers will once again present their traditional Palm Sunday concert.
Titled “He Gave It All,” the concert will include sacred music performed by the choir, instrumentalists and Christ Lutheran Church’s handbell choir. The program also will include readings.
“The music is always very Lenten,” said Steve Reinke, the director. “It’s a nice lead into Holy Week.”
The concert will feature the group’s signature piece, “Fairest Lord Jesus,” he added.
Around 25 people belong to the Chamber Singers, who also perform a Christmas concert. They have performed the Palm Sunday concert for at least 10 years, Reinke said.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will donation will be collected that will be given to the Orphan Grain Train to support its efforts to provide relief to people fleeing Ukraine.