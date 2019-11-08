National collection week for Operation Christmas Child is set to take place Monday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 25.
The event is an project of Samaritan’s Purse, which collects shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items that will be distributed around the world.
Participants in the event are invited to begin with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox and can be wrapped with the lid wrapped separately.
The box is then filled with gender- and age-specific items, such as a soccer ball with a pump or a stuffed animal, hygiene items and school supplies. A variety of items, such as candy, toothpaste, gum, war-related toys, foods, drink mixes, medications and liquids, are prohibited, but a personal note and photo can be included with the items.
Labels for the boxes should be attached before the items are dropped off at a predetermined location during national collection week.
Drop-off locations in the area are First Baptist Church in Norfolk; Evangelical Free Church in Stanton; Journey Church in Wayne; Calvary Bible Church in Neligh; Saving Grace Bible Church in Albion; First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler; Evangelical Free Church in Oakland; and Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill.
More information and labels for the boxes can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org/operationchristmaschild.