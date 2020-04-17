Churches to ring bells at noon

During this time of living with COVID-19, the Norfolk Ministerial Association is inviting churches to ring their church bells at noon each day.
"During these uncertain times, we need to remind ourselves that God is with us,” said the Rev. Randy Rasmussen, pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and vice president of the association. “It's our hope and prayer that the simple act of ringing our church bells each day at noon can be a reminder that we are God's beloved children and we are not forgotten."
Participating churches will continue to ring their church bells at noon each day.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Rasmussen at 712-204-5284.