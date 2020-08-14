Parish bazaars will look a little different this year.
Lindsay Holy Family and St. Francis Catholic churches are among the churches still planning on having their annual bazaars, but COVID-19 is forcing organizers to adjust what they will look like.
The Rev. Eric Olsen said the parishes are planning their bazaars with the health and safety of all in mind.
“Like everything else, it’s going to be a work in progress,” he said.
Lindsay’s bazaar is Sunday, Aug. 23, while St. Francis won’t hold its until Sunday, Oct. 4, so it has time to make any adjustments.
“It’s all predicated based on what the outbreak is in our little part of the world,” Olsen said.
He said Lindsay altered its bazaar significantly to still have a celebration.
At Holy Family, the “Bizarre” Bazaar is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, with a picnic meal outside and “COVID friendly” kids’ games.
There will be a drawing for a Can-Am four-wheeler and big ticket drawings at 6 p.m., which also will be streamed live on Facebook.
In case of inclement weather, there will be seating available in the gym. The event is subject to change, pending any changes in the health requirements.
“For Lindsay, we’re limiting things pretty dramatically because of the timing of it. We’re trying to make sure the food is distributed in a way that’s approved by the (East Central) Health District, there’ll be fewer attractions, but we’ll have the opportunity to get together,” Olsen said.
As for St. Francis, no decisions have been made since it is about two months away, but it will be altered in some way, Olsen said.
“Undoubtedly, it’ll be a slimmed-down version of what it’s been in the past,” he said.
Whether it is held outside will likely depend on the weather.
“Later in the year in October, you never know what kind of weather you’re going to get, and that’s also going to be based on the guidelines from the health department,” he said. “You want to be respectful of the situation we’re in. It’s really hard to nail things down. We have to be agile.
“We have a really good group of people who are working very, very hard to manage things that are important to the parish financially and the sense of building community, and we want to make sure that we maximize things the best way we can.”
The bazaars are important fundraisers for both parishes, but Olsen said he expects parishioners to step up and continue their generosity.
“My experience in my brief time here in Platte County is that people understand where there’s need and when there’s need, people step up to the plate almost abundantly. I expect people to be very generous because that’s the way they’ve always been. Whatever the bottom line result of that is going to be is what we’re going to work with, and we’re going to rejoice that we’re able to do anything,” Olsen said.