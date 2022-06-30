July 1, 2022
First United Methodist Church
406 W Phillip Ave.
(402)371-2785
Sunday Worship 8:30am Onsite 11am Onsite & Online
Facebook Live
@Norfolk1stUnitedMethodistChurch
Pastors: Neil & Bridget Gately
Abundant Life Christian Center
1101 “L” Street • Neligh
(402)887-5530
A Full Gospel Church
10:00 a.m. Worship Service
Randy & Teresa Schutt, Pastors
Catholic Churches
SATURDAY MASSES
St. Peter, Stanton 5:00 pm
St. Mary, Norfolk 5:00 pm
St. Leonard, Madison 7:00 pm
St. Patrick, BattleCreek 7:00 pm
SUNDAY MASSES
St. Mary, Norfolk 7:30 am
St. Leonard, Madison 9:00 am
Bilingual
St. Mary, Norfolk 9:30 am
St. Mary, Norfolk 11:30 am
Bilingual
WEEKDAY MASS &
RECONCILIATION
Worship and confession times for the 4 parishes can be found at SacredHeartNorfolk.com
Christ Lutheran Church
605 S. 5th St. 371-1210
LCMS-Stephen Ministry congregation
Saturday Communion
Sunday Communion 9:30am
Rev. Mike Moreno
Rev. Jim Carretto
900 Christ the Servant
Lutheran Church LCMC
1100 East Benjamin
Pastor Cindy Cone
Sunday Worship 10 am
First Baptist Church
“Helping People Find and
Follow Jesus”
404 W. Benjamin Ave. Norfolk, NE
Join us on Sundays
10:30a.m. Worship
3:00p.m. Servicios en Espanol
Pastors Caleb Lind and
Abraham Montalvo Sr.
firstChristian
1408 E Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE
Sunday Worship at 9:15 & 11 AM
Kids Programs at 9:15 & 11 AM
fcnorfolk.org | 402-371-5734
First Congregational
United Church of Christ
1102 Norfolk Ave.
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-0701
Rev. Jacqueline Perry
“No Matter Who You Are or Where You Are On Life’s Journey, You are Welcome Here” Sun, 7/3: Worship 10:15a.m. Communion is open to all. www.firstcongoucc.org
First Presbyterian Church
104 S. 10th Street
Norfolk, NE
(402)371-1635
Children’s Church 10:00a.m.
Sunday Service 10:00a.m.
Rev. Brian Johnson
Facebook: First Pres - Norfolk, NE
Grace Lutheran Church
416 Park Avenue.Friday: 5:30p.m. Family of God Night. Saturday: 5:30p.m. Communion Serv. Sunday: 8:30a.m. Adult Bible Study; 9:30a.m. Coffee Time; 10a.m. Communion Serv. Tuesday: 7a.m. Men’s Breakfast Study; 6p.m. Board of Ed; 6:45p.m. Trustees; 7:30p.m. Elders. Wednesday: 10a.m. Ladies Bible Class. Thursday: 10:30a.m. Sunday Service, CH 12; 1:30p.m. Worship at The Meadows.
Rev. Ray Wilke
Rev. Christopher Asbury
Heartland Church
1213 E. Phillip (402)371-6372
Adult/Youth Sun. School 9:00am Sunday Worship 10:30am
Mount Olive Lutheran
1212 S 2nd Street.
Sunday Worship:10:30a.m.
Pastor Robert Wiest
Norfolk Baptist Church
Independent Baptist
1001 State Hwy. 35 N, (402)371-7146
SUNDAY:
Sunday School 10:00 a.m.
Morning Worship 11:00 a.m.
Evening Service 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: adult/children Bible teaching 6:30 p.m.
Larry Dohmen, Pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ
1501 N. 13th
(402)371-4332
Bible Class 9:00a.m.
Worship 10:00a.m.
Wednesday Bible School 7:00p.m.
Personal Bible Studies Available
Minister: Jeff Schipper
Northern Heights Baptist
Southern Baptist
3000 Harvest View Drive
Worship 9:00 & 10:30a.m.
Iglesia Bautista Hispana 12:15 p.m.
Adult/ Children Sunday School 9:00 & 10:30a.m.
Matthew Gilmore, Senior Pastor
Pastor David Martinez
Hispanic Ministries
(402)371-6253
Our Savior Lutheran
2420 W. Omaha Avenue
(402)371-9005
Worship Services
Saturday 5:30 pm Blended
Sunday
9:00 am Contemporary
10:30 am Traditional
10:30 am Contemporary
Lee Weander, Pastor
Frank Brink, Pastor
Eric Gradberg, Pastor
Peace Evangelical Church
4 mi NE of Norfolk on Hwy. 35.
Worship 10:30a.m.
Pastor Clark Jenkinson
(402)649-6300
Refuge Church
A place of hope,
healing, and restoration.
Sunday Worship: 4:00pm
Elkhorn Valley Museum
Community Room
515 Queen City Blvd, Norfolk
(Use Elm Ave side door entrance)
Pastor Danny Wilson
(402) 347-5828
Personal & Group
Bible Studies Available
Seventh Day Adventist Church
204 North 8th Street
Worship Service at 11:00 a.m.
Following the Health Dept. guidelines
VISITORS WELCOME
(402)371-6504
Sandro Sandoval, Pastor
St. John’s Lutheran ELCA
13th & Benjamin Avenue
(402)371-1985
God's work. Our hands.
Stephen Ministry Congregation
Worship Saturday 5:00p.m.
Worship Sunday 8:30 & 11a.m.
Rev. Randy Rasmussen
St. Paul’s Evangelical
Lutheran Church (WELS)
1100 Georgia Ave. (402)371-1233
Saturday Worship 6:30 PM
Sunday Worship 9:00 AM
Live Radio Broadcast on 94.7 FM
Wednesday Cable Ch. 12 9:00 AM
ALL WELCOME!
Pastor Paul Hirsch
The Salvation Army
610 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE,
68701, (402)379-4663
Come Worship With Us
Sunday: 10 a.m., Bilingual Serv
Captain Jesus and Major Kelli Trejo
Trinity Episcopal Church
A Prayerful Family Leads
by Serving Others.
We are Anchored In the Joyful Love of God, Modeled after Jesus,
and Inspired by the Holy Spirit.
Motto: Love One Another
Sat: 5:30 Sun 10:30 plus zoom
9th & Madison (402)371-3080
The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain