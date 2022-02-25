St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1300 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk, will host a lunch and silent auction benefit for the Jesse and Lindsay Books family.
The event will begin with lunch at noon on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the church.
All proceeds will help the couple with costs related to an automobile accident in which Jesse was injured. He is currently recovering at Nebraska Medicine and will be moved to Madonna Rehabilitation soon, according to the church.
Lindsay and their daughter, Hadley, are staying Omaha to be close to him while he recovers. The funds raised from the benefit will go toward their medical and family expenses that will arise before Jesse can return to his job as a truck driver.
Those who would like to donate an item for the silent auction are encouraged to contact the church office.