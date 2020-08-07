A longtime Norfolk pastor and his wife are saying good-bye to Norfolk.
The Rev. Arin and Anne Marie Hess recently were honored a celebration of their ministry after serving more than 40 years at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. They soon plan to move to Lincoln.
The Rev. Hess came to Community Bible Church as a youth pastor in 1979, after his marriage to Anne Marie Heusinger, whose father, the Rev. George Heusinger, had started the church in 1959.
Mrs. Hess became the first teacher of Park Avenue Christian School, where she taught for 35 years. Over the years, the Rev. Hess also helped in teaching Bible and with coaching. He was instrumental in the formation of the Nebraska Association of Christian Schools, serving as its president for more than 20 years.
He was elected to be a minuteman for the Mid-America Association of Christian Schools, doing extensive lobbying on behalf of Christian education. He also served on the national boards of the American Association of Christian Schools and Foundations Baptist Fellowship.
In his early years in Norfolk, the Rev. Hess was actively involved in the Republican Party and initiated the formation of a Young Republicans Group. He later served as Madison County chairman of the Republican Party, receiving awards for outstanding county chairman and central committee member.
In 1993, the Rev. Hess became co-pastor with his father-in-law. He went on to become head pastor in 2003, continuing in that position until April of this year.
The church also honored the four Hess children for their part in the ministry. After spending three years with Frontline Missions in east Asia, Sarah has been in the U.S. this last year taking counseling classes and studying Korean in preparation for ministry to trafficked women.
Catherine serves alongside her husband, Dustin, who serves as a pastor at Heritage Bible Church in Lincoln. They have three children.
Jon is owner of Hess Handyman Construction in Lincoln and is a worship leader at Heritage Bible. He and his wife, Polly, have two children.
Luke lives in Mexico City, where he works for Cirrustree and One Incorporated and is youth director for Union Gospel Church.
The Rev. Stephen Miller recently was installed as the third head pastor in the 61-year history of Community Bible Church. Heusinger died in October 2019.