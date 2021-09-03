Church bazaar planned

St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison will host its annual bazaar beginning with Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the church.

The bazaar will take place at the Madison County Fairgrounds with a family fun run/walk at 10:30 a.m. Games will begin at 11 a.m.

A roast beef, sausage and Hispanic food dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Children under 5 years old can eat for free.

The event also will include raffles with big ticket and quilt lottery chances. An auction and bake sale also will take place.

The public is invited.

