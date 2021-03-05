SCHUYLER — St. Benedict Center here will be the setting for a number of retreats and workshops focusing on spiritual health.
A silent directed retreat will take place from Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19. Directed by Margie Walker and Marisa Gilbert, these five days of quiet will offer blessings in abundance as participants spend meaningful time with God.
Participants will meet daily with a spiritual director, gather for prayer as a group and have the option of entering into the liturgies with the Benedictines. Centering prayer, walking the labyrinth and praying with art are other spiritual practices offered to those who are interested. The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. Sunday and continue until after lunch on Friday.
“Thinking As God Does: The Passion According to Mark” is a one-day retreat that will be led by the Rev. Joel Macul.
Mark’s Passion story tells just how committed Jesus remains to God’s will, dying alone but awakening faith in a lone Roman centurion. This year Mark’s Passion will be read on Palm Sunday. Participants will spend this day looking closely at how Mark tells of Jesus bearing his cross and what listening to what Mark writes means for discipleship and picking up one’s cross. The retreat will take place on Saturday, March 20.
A Zoom prayer retreat, “Listening To God’s Language of Love” will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 21. Retreat leaders will help participants discover ways to hear God’s voice through movement, visual arts and the sacred word. The event will explore listening to God in body prayer, praying with expressive arts and praying with sacred word.
“The Sacredness of Tears,” a one-day retreat set for Saturday, March 27, will be led by Margie M. Walker. This retreat will explore the grace of tears and their paradox: "You changed my mourning into dancing. You clothed me with gladness." Psalm 30:12.
In a culture that shies away from pain, how might one's tears be a portal into experiencing the goodness of God, tenderly caressing vulnerability?
Participants are invited to gift themselves a day of noticing and nurturing, holding the both of one's tears — those that flow from laughter and being loved, as well as those that come from hurt and heart ache.
On Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, the center will host “Love’s Greatest Desire: A Marriage Retreat.”
Dr. Steve and Sharon Doran will lead a weekend dedicated to deepening marital unions. Talks, discussions and time together to discover what Christ, the model bridegroom, wants to unveil about the primordial sacrament of marriage and how to live love to the fullest. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and end with Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Social distancing will be observed at the in-person events. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
To register for any of these events, call 402-352-8819 or visit www.stbenedictcenter.com