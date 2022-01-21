A Cedar County native has been named rector and president of one of the country’s major seminaries.
The Rev. Paul Hoesing, a priest in the Archdiocese of Omaha, was named the next rector and president of the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, a position that will take effect Friday, July 1. He will replace the Rev. James Mason, who has held the post since 2015.
Omaha Archbishop George J. Lucas said Hoesing would bring his experience and unique gifts to the important work of one of the country’s major seminaries.
“He will continue to have an influence on many of our Omaha seminarians as they prepare to serve as priests in the archdiocese,” Lucas said.
Hoesing joined the seminary’s faculty in 2015 as dean of seminarians and director of human formation. He became vice rector of formation in 2019.
A native of Menominee, he earned a bachelor of arts degree in biology from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a baccalaureate in sacred theology and a licentiate in dogmatic theology, both from the Pontifical University in Rome, Italy.
Hoesing was ordained a priest of the Omaha archdiocese in 2002 and served churches in Omaha before serving two years as associate pastor of St. Patrick Parish in O’Neill. He also had teaching duties at St. Mary High School in O’Neill.
In 2008, he was appointed to direct the archdiocese’s vocations office and oversee campus ministry activities at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Wayne State College. He was elected president of the National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors in 2013 and serves on the faculty of the Institute for Priestly Formation in Omaha.
Currently seven seminarians from the Omaha archdiocese attend Kenrick-Glennon Seminary.