CREIGHTON — May is a special month for many Catholics. Parishes around the world, including here in Northeast Nebraska, hold what is known as “May Crowning."
Last Sunday, St. Ludger Church presented a May Crowning ceremony to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus and of the Catholic Church.
At 3 p.m., people were invited to drop off flowers to be placed at the foot of the Mary statue in the garden east of the church. Motorists also were invited to receive a holy water blessing from the Rev. Jeremy Hans.
At 4 p.m., a rosary was prayed, led by members of the combined congregations of St. Paul, Plainview, St. Ignatius, Brunswick, and St. Ludger, Creighton. Following the rosary, the statue of Mary was crowned with a wreath of flowers.
The event was live-streamed on Facebook and broadcast on Creighton Community Radio.