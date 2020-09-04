Catholic educators to be honored at annual dinner

Two area educators will be among eight honorees in the spotlight as the Archdiocese of Omaha conducts its first ever virtual version of the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Miranda Hornback of St. Ludger School in Creighton will be recognized as one of two Administrators of the Year, and Pam Wieser of Norfolk Catholic High School will be one of two noted Educators of the Year — Secondary at the event. Other honorees include educators from Omaha and Columbus.
Archbishop George J. Lucas and Mike Jensen, principal of Sacred Heart School in Omaha, will speak during the celebration.
Normally held in person as a banquet, the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education will be held virtually for the first time as a live stream event. Chairpersons Terresa and Rollie Johns and Tammy and Drew Blossom, as well as the eight honorees will be in attendance.
Viewers will be able to access the stream at 7:00 p.m. at archomaha.org/
dinner2020/
Each honoree will receive a $5,000 gift. Beyond that, the annual event raises scholarship funds for low-income students to attend Catholic schools.