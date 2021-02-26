Ron Brown was added to the line up of speakers and performers coming to this year’s Christian Cross Festival in Norfolk.
Brown has a long association with Nebraska Cornhusker football, serving as an assistant coach 24 seasons. He now serves as Nebraska's director of player development, a non-coaching role, mentoring Husker football student-athletes in numerous off-field development areas. He also assists in community outreach efforts for both Husker football players and staff.
Over the years, Brown has been outspoken about his Christian faith and will serve as the speaker for this year’s Christian Cross Festival on Saturday, June 12.
The festival will run from 2 p.m. until 11 a.m. and also includes performances by Tom Golly, Rhett Walker, Hannah Kerr, KJ 52 and The Afters.
The event is free and open to the public.