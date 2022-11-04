The Rural Northwest Deanery Council of Catholic Women and the Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women is accepting and evaluating applications for their annual scholarship award. The RNW Deanery will award $250, and its winner will be forwarded to the OACCW for competition for an additional $500 scholarship.
The scholarship will be awarded to a deserving high school senior Catholic woman. Application forms have been provided to the area high school guidance counselors. The applications should be sent to Karen Funk, RNW Deanery president, at 85627 508 Ave. in Ewing. Applications are due by Sunday, Jan. 15.