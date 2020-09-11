First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
The church, located at 1102 W. Norfolk Ave., will offer cupcakes outside after its 10:15 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The event — where masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed — is not quite the observance originally planned prior to the presence of COVID-19.
First Congregational had anticipated celebrating with an evening banquet that would have included a display of historic pictures and memorabilia with former pastors invited as special guests. The original observance was set to take place on May 17, 2020, which would have been two days plus 150 years past the church’s original organization date — May 15, 1870.
First Congregational was the first English-speaking church in Norfolk and the second congregation with a physical building, according to information shared to the celebration committee by Gene Kroeger of Norfolk in 2016. A one-room structure was built on Norfolk Avenue and moved three times, but the church remains on the same street today.
The Rev. Jackie Perry, who has served as pastor of the congregation since 2013, continues to be excited about the future of the church.
“One-hundred-fifty years and our story is still unfolding,” she said.
Kroeger volunteered to design and build a replica of the original church to use on a float in local celebrations. The replica is currently on display in the church foyer and has proved to be an ongoing inspiration to the church members and friends as they look forward to this special celebration.
A Touch of Brass will begin playing at 10 a.m. prior to this Sunday’s service. They will play music with the church’s regular pianist, Jill Waterbury, accompanying them throughout this special service.
Verletta Olson will share stories of early pastors from the past. Members of the 150th celebration committee are Verletta Olson, Bonnie Kroeger, Rita Woodland and Perry.
This Sunday also is “Rally Sunday, where the youth are highlighted with stories and a special church tour at 9 a.m.
The public is invited to attend.