Norfolk Catholic School students were recognized recently by the Catholic Daughters Association for their performance in the annual education contest. Attending the pizza supper and receiving their awards were (back row, from left) Alec Foecking, Tyler Gaspers, Noah Morland, Maddie Abler, Hayden Brummer, Micheli Fisher, Mallory Wolf; (front row) Sevonte Tangeman, Dominic Leiss, Zach Foecking, Blaise Kann, Claire Christensen, Mia Cartela and Gracie Kosch. Students not able to attend were Haylee Serres, Max Hammond, Danny Kollars, Aiden Kosch, Nolan Fennessy, Madison Pick, Kali Preister and Caroline Love.
What do you think?
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 5
The Winning
Caption
"Are you listening to me Roy? I say winter is not over in Nebraska yet. We really shouldn’t be headed back this soon. We’re going to regret this!"
Kerry Hart-Hall
was this week's winner.
The winner's name will be put into a drawing for a free month subscription or extension.
Look for a new photo Monday.
Kerry Hart-Hall
was this week's winner.
The winner's name will be put into a drawing for a free month subscription or extension.
Look for a new photo Monday.