STANTON — On Sunday morning just after midnight, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reckless driving vehicle heading east out of Norfolk on Highway 275, with the vehicle driving all over the roadway.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the vehicle was observed a short time later near 560th Avenue and contact was made with the lone occupant, Christopher Mueller, 30, Hastings.
Unger said Mueller reportedly was found to be under the influence and was placed under arrest for DWI-second offense. He also was found to be driving on a revoked license and reportedly was found in felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, Unger said.
Mueller was booked at the sheriff’s office on those charges and was found to have an arrest warrant out of Thomas County, Kansas for burglary.
He was further found to be currently out on bond in Adams County for a felony drug possession charge. Mueller was jailed and faces an initial court date later this month.