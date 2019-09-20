Welcome to Orcland: Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, tourists take photos during a tour of the Hobbit movie set near Matamata, New Zealand. Amazon announced Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, it will film its upcoming television series "The Lord of the Rings" in New Zealand, marking a return of the orcs, elves and hobbits to the country they became synonymous with over the course of six movies directed by Peter Jackson.