This Feb. 4, 2020 image released by CBS shows host Stephen Colbert, left, greeting the audience during a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York. The show, along with other New York-based late night talk shows "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" will tape their shows without studio audiences due to the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.