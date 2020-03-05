Venice a shell of itself as tourists flee virus

A gondolier looks at his smartphone as he waits for clients in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The Carnival period in Venice usually marks the start of peak season in one of the world's most visited cities, with hordes of tourists piling onto vaporettos to cruise the Grand Canal, strolling through cobble-stoned streets and lingering in picturesque cafes. Venice in the time of coronavirus, though, is a shell of itself, with empty piazzas, shuttered basilicas and gondoliers idling their days away. The cholera epidemic that raged quietly through Venice in Thomas Mann's fictional "Death in Venice" has been replaced by a real life fear of COVID-19.