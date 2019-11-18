High School Musical Tourism

This Oct. 28, 2019 photo, shows the facade of East High School in Salt Lake City. The iconic filming location of Disney's High School Musical still stands as a typical American high school, with a not-so-typical draw from tourists. 

 Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah high school where the Disney movie “High School Musical” was filmed over a decade ago has become a tourist destination, and the trend could grow with the premiere of Disney’s new streaming service series based on the film.

Much of the popular 2006 movie was filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City. To draw in fans, the state office of tourism has compiled a four-day, four-night “High School Musical Itinerary” for visitors to follow, the Deseret News recently reported.

The campus is open to visitors for a self-guided walking tour on weekdays from 2:30 until 7 p.m. Some tourists just want to take their pictures in front of the school’s now widely recognized façade.

The school again welcomed a Disney cast and crew in 2018 to film a series based on the movie. The filming that went from the end of the school year through the summer made the campus busy, but it wasn’t overwhelming, East High School assistant principal Ken DeVries said.

“They’re very good to work with us. They’re doing everything they can to stay out of our way,” he said.

Most visitors to the school are respectful, though they can sometimes get a little aggressive. And it’s challenging when tour buses stop, he said.

“That’s when it gets a little obnoxious,” DeVries said.

But overall, having a place in Disney history and the hearts of fans who flock to campus has been positive, he said.

“They are delightful people and are just thrilled to see where their favorite show is made,” DeVries said.

