This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows an animated version of Raymond "Red" Reddington, portrayed by James Spader in "The Blacklist." Taping on NBC's drama series “The Blacklist” was brought up short in its seventh year by the coronavirus-caused production shutdown. But the producers proved as daring as the show's hero, Red Reddington, and decided to animate part of the season finale. The combination live-action and animated episode of “The Blacklist,” which also stars Megan Boone, airs May 15.