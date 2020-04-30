This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters, from left, Guy Diamond, voiced by Kunal Nayyar, Tiny Diamond, voiced by Kenan Thompson and Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick in a scene from "Trolls World Tour." Universal Pictures is calling the “Trolls World Tour” digital release a success and suggests it may be the beginning of a sea change in how movies are released. Theater owners strenuously disagree. AMC Theaters, the largest chain in the United States, is signaling an all-out war, saying it will refuse to play Universal movies.