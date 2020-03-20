Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

This March 21, 2006, file photo, shows the abandoned bus where Christopher McCandless starved to death in 1992 on Stampede Road near Healy, Alaska. They're tired of the deaths and multiple rescues linked to the decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska's most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want it removed, something the state has no intention of doing.