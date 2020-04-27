Rise of Skywalker

This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." The film will begin streaming on Disney Plus on May 4, about two months earlier than scheduled. 

 Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will begin streaming on Disney Plus on May 4, about two months earlier than scheduled.

The Walt Disney Co. said Monday that “The Rise of Skywalker” will land on the streaming service timed to what’s referred to as “Star Wars Day” after the slogan of “May the Fourth be with you.” The release will give fans the option of streaming the full nine-part saga on the annual “Star Wars” holiday.

“The Rise of Skywalker” was released for digital rental and video-on-demand in March, so the timing of its streaming arrival isn’t unusual. The film, directed by J.J. Abrams, was the worst reviewed of the nine “Star Wars” installments, with a 52% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed more than $1 billion in its theatrical run begun on Dec. 20.

During the pandemic, Disney has diverted several of its titles to its streaming service early for housebound viewers. It also sent “Frozen 2” and “Onward” to Disney Plus early, and plans to premiere “Artemis Fowl” on the streaming platform in May in place of a theatrical release. Disney Plus has accrued about 50 million subscribers since launching late last year.

Tags

In other news

Review: Hemsworth finds a worthy action pic in ‘Extraction’

Review: Hemsworth finds a worthy action pic in ‘Extraction’

Tyler Rake sounds like a Mad-Libs action hero name. When you add to the mix that this character actually, literally kills someone with a rake, it starts to veer into parody territory. That’s why it’s somewhat surprising that the film built around that wonderfully silly name, “ Extraction,” i…

A dark, twisted, heartfelt family pic in ‘The Willoughbys’

A dark, twisted, heartfelt family pic in ‘The Willoughbys’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maya Rudolph loves stories about unconventional families. It’s why her daughter brought Lois Lowry’s “The Willoughbys” to her attention well before she knew that there was a planned film adaptation. The novel, from 2010, is a gently macabre Lemony Snicket-meets-Roald Dahl …