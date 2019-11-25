Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&