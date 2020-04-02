Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&