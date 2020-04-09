This Feb. 29, 2020 photo released by NBC shows Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che during the Weekend Update sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. The show will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules. NBC says the comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members. The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.