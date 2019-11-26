Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 12 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&