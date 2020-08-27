Review: In ‘Copperfield,’ Iannucci brings Dickens to life

The Personal History of David Copperfield

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Dev Patel, from left, Rosalind Eleazar and Hugh Laurie in a scene from the film "The Personal History of David Copperfield." 

 Dean Rogers/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP

It’s not hard to draw a straight line from Charles Dickens to Armando Iannucci. In each there’s a passion for human frailty and absurdity, and, above all, a richness of people. Nobody filled pages with a vivid cast of characters like Dickens, so who better to take a shot at “David Copperfield” than the man behind the teeming ensembles of “Veep,” “In the Loop” and “The Death of Stalin”?

In his third film as director, following his farce of bumbling and bloody Kremlin power struggles, Iannucci has turned to Dickens’ most quintessential and autobiographical novel with the same zeal he previously reserved for political parody. “The Personal History of David Copperfield” is one of the more lively, colorful and whimsical Victorian costume dramas you’re likely to see. It’s a movie flowing with fresh air, which isn’t something normally said of adaptations of 700-something-page books.

Iannucci, famed for his improvisational style and expletive-laden barrages, clearly finds in Dickens a writer simpatico in fondness for language and taste for multitudes. In many ways, they make a good match, with Iannucci’s more anarchic, free-wheeling style animating the wit and idiosyncrasies of Dickens’ tome.

And just as in the absurdly deep bench of “Veep,” casting has made a difference. Dev Patel winningly plays Copperfield, once out of childhood (as a boy, he’s played by compelling youngsters Jairaj Varsani and Ranveer Jaiswal), with wide-eyed wonder, always alive to the world around him, if generally rather mystified by it. Still, the film belongs largely to the overall cast, including Tilda Swinton, as David’s aunt Betsey Trotwood; Hugh Laurie as the mentally ill, King Charles I-obsessed Mr. Dick; Peter Capaldi as the creditor-evading Wilkins Micawber; Rosalind Eleazar as the romantic interest Agnes Wickfield; Benedict Wong as the wine-swilling Mr. Wickfield; Ben Whishaw as the plotting Uriah Heep.

The performers, a distinctly multicultural cast, add considerably to the vibrancy of the film, collectively making a fairly irrefutable argument for colorblind casting, for anyone who needs one.

But while “The Personal History of David Copperfield” keeps a restless, brisk pace as it rushes through Copperfield’s life, Iannucci and his co-writer Simon Blackwell arrange the film in such distinct chapters that the movie feels more like a litany of scenes than the dramatic evolution of a young man. Some sections are better than others. The episode with Laurie and Swinton at their country home, flying kites and chasing away donkeys, is so good that you want a whole film of them.

But if Iannucci’s gift for the interplay of ensemble has a downside, it’s in situating what’s intended to be “a personal history” less from the first-person perspective of Copperfield. You come away appreciating certain bits rather than feeling the sweep of a story.

But we should all probably happily take a Dickens adaptation that risks being too funny, too zany, too sentimental. For Iannucci, whose portraits of politics past and present haven’t exactly been the stuff of idealistism, it’s also an exuberantly optimistic film celebrating the life force of art and eccentricity. Who couldn’t use a little of that right now.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield,” a Fox Searchlight release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for thematic material and brief violence. Running time: 120 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

Tags

In other news

Review: In ‘Copperfield,’ Iannucci brings Dickens to life

Review: In ‘Copperfield,’ Iannucci brings Dickens to life

It’s not hard to draw a straight line from Charles Dickens to Armando Iannucci. In each there’s a passion for human frailty and absurdity, and, above all, a richness of people. Nobody filled pages with a vivid cast of characters like Dickens, so who better to take a shot at “David Copperfiel…

Central Park monument honors women’s rights pioneers

Central Park monument honors women’s rights pioneers

NEW YORK (AP) — A bronze statue depicting women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony was unveiled in Central Park on Wednesday, becoming the 167-year-old park’s first monument honoring historical heroines, as opposed to fictional female characters li…

Review: ‘All Together Now’ is a sweet call to help others

Review: ‘All Together Now’ is a sweet call to help others

Amber Appleton gives, gives, gives. The 17-year-old spends her free time teaching English to a group of Korean women. She visits a nursing home to hand out free doughnuts and raises money for school projects. She adopts a tiny dog and puts its needs ahead of her own. She makes fried egg sand…

Review: A madcap journey in crude but sweet ‘Get Duked!’

Review: A madcap journey in crude but sweet ‘Get Duked!’

“The Most Dangerous Game” meets modern U.K. delinquent culture in the raucous indie black comedy “ Get Duked!.” Packed with energy, wit and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings, writer-director Ninian Doff’s scrappy feature debut is better and sweeter than the gimmick and aggressive title suggest…

Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

TOKYO (AP) — Matt Stutzman was born without arms — just stumps at the shoulders. Ellie Cole’s right leg was amputated when she was 3, lost to cancer. Bebe Vio had parts of all four limbs amputated after she contacted meningitis as an adolescent. Doctors were able to save her life but not her…

After 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously

After 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa (AP) — The doors to the AMC Waterfront 22 were locked. They had been for five months, along with most indoor theaters in the U.S. because of COVID-19. But in 20 minutes that was about to change and four people in masks were already gathered outside the theater 8 miles sout…

Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan play geniuses in ‘Tesla’

Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan play geniuses in ‘Tesla’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Hawke has portrayed several real people in recent years, including musician Chet Baker and abolitionist John Brown, but his new role as pioneering inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla presented the challenge of playing a genius. In the new independent film “Tesla” by writ…