Then She Vanished

This cover image released by Putnam shows "Then She Vanished," a novel by T. Jefferson Parker. 

 Putnam via AP

“Then She Vanished,” by T. Jefferson Parker (Putnam)

With each new book in T. Jefferson Parker’s series featuring San Diego private detective Roland Ford, the less the yarns resemble private eye novels and the more they bring to mind apocalyptic James Bond thrillers.

Fans of detective stories are likely to prefer the first Roland novel, “The Room of White Fire” (2017), over the fourth and latest installment, but apocalyptic conspiracies involving powerful forces fit the current national mood, and Parker certainly has the writing chops to pull this sort of thing off.

“Then She Vanished” opens with Dalton Strait, a California politician in the middle of a bruising reelection campaign, hiring Ford to track down his missing wife. At first, it appears that the bipolar woman has simply run off again, but when her car is found abandoned, the word “help” scrawled in lipstick on the back seat, the search takes a dark and urgent turn.

Ford’s investigation brings him face to face with members of Strait’s dysfunctional family, including the menacing family patriarch and a sister whose legal marijuana-growing business has brought her into violent conflict with a Mexican drug cartel.

Meanwhile, a terrorist group with an anti-technology manifesto is blowing up targets around the state and urging others with anarchistic inclinations to join them. As the bombings become more frequent and the death toll mounts, Ford comes to suspect that the missing woman and the bombings are somehow related.

Although the story drags a bit at times, the plot is suspenseful and Parker’s writing is first rate, as is to be expected from a writer with 25 mostly excellent crime novels and a remarkable three Edgar Awards in his resume.

Tags

In other news

Review: A superb Rylance lifts up languorous ‘Barbarians’

Review: A superb Rylance lifts up languorous ‘Barbarians’

Watching Mark Rylance play a man of basic decency getting swallowed up by an evil world — and a sadistic Johnny Depp — in “Waiting for the Barbarians,” I absent-mindedly jotted down in my notes: “Nobody does basic decency like Mark Rylance.”

Review: A low-key ‘Secret Garden’ that still blooms

Review: A low-key ‘Secret Garden’ that still blooms

For more than a century, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden,” first published in 1911, has endured. It remains one of the great classics of children’s literature, a book that deftly combines the dreams and nightmares of childhood. Its balance of dark and light, death and rebirth is…

Review: A sweet fable in Seth Rogen’s ‘An American Pickle’

Review: A sweet fable in Seth Rogen’s ‘An American Pickle’

The funniest part of “ An American Pickle ” isn’t even really in the movie. It’s a little scene in the middle of the credits in which Seth Rogen’s Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s laborer who wakes up 100 years after falling into a vat of pickle juice, watches “Yentl” with his millennial great-gr…