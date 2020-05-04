Reflecting the times, acts pen songs about quarantine life

This combination photo shows, from left, Jon Bon Jovi performing at the Samsung Charity Gala at Skylight Clarkson Square in New York on Nov. 2, 2017, Luke Combs performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019 and Avril Lavigne performing at the Paramount in Huntington, N.Y. on Dec.11, 2013. Bon Jovi, Combs and Lavigne are among the musical acts who have written songs about the coronavirus pandemic.