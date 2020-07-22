Nielsens

MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates THE "Perspectives on National Security" panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. Maddow and Mary Trump, President Donald Trump's niece, make a formidable TV combination. Her one-hour interview with Rachel Maddow last Thursday reached 5.2 million people, the biggest audience ever for one of Maddow's shows and largest ever for a regularly-scheduled show on MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. 

 AP Photo/Steven Senne

NEW YORK (AP) — Not only can President Donald Trump’s niece Mary sell books, she can draw a crowd on television.

Her one-hour interview with Rachel Maddow last Thursday reached 5.2 million people, the biggest audience ever for one of Maddow’s shows and largest ever for a regularly-scheduled show on MSNBC, the Nielsen company said.

That’s not bad for July, when television audiences are generally the smallest of the year.

Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” approached 1 million units sold on pre-orders alone. First-week sales figures are due later this week.

Mary Trump also drew a crowd to CNN on Friday, where she was interviewed by Chris Cuomo during the 8 and 9 p.m. Eastern hours, though not to the level as Maddow’s audience. Cuomo’s first-hour audience of 2.19 million was up 28% from the year’s average, while the second hour’s 2.66 million was up 39%, Nielsen said.

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 3.2 million viewers. NBC had 3 million, ABC had 2.8 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Fox had 1.3 million, ION Television reached 1.1 million and Telemundo had 820,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 2.94 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC was second with 2.03 million, CNN had 1.59 million, HGTV had 1.29 million and TLC had 1.26 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news networks with an average of 8.9 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of July 13-19, the top 20 shows in prime time, their networks and viewership:

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 7.63 million.

2. “The Rachel Maddow Show” (Thursday), MSNBC, 5.24 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.04 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 4.96 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 4.42 million.

6. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.26 million.

7. “United We Fall,” ABC, 4.24 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.08 million.

9. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.03 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4 million.

11. “Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 3.99 million.

12. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.97 million.

13. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.843 million.

14. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.835 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), 3.81 million.

16. “World of Dance,” NBC, 3.76 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.753 million.

18. “Titan Games,” NBC, 3.752 million.

19. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.74 million.

20. “Magnum, P.I., CBS, 3.738 million.

Tags

In other news

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard denied Tuesday that she fabricated injuries to show that her then-husband Johnny Depp had been violent toward her as she took to the witness box for her second day of evidence in Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence.

Amber Heard tells court she feared Depp would kill her

Amber Heard tells court she feared Depp would kill her

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of abusing her both physically and verbally while he was allegedly bingeing on alcohol and drugs, claiming that at various times during their tempestuous relationship she feared for her life.

Review: ‘Painted Bird’ brings a disputed novel to grim life

Review: ‘Painted Bird’ brings a disputed novel to grim life

Václav Marhoul’s “The Painted Bird” begins with utter bleakness but over the course of its 169-minute running time, keeps finding lower depths of misery. When it premiered last fall at the Venice Film Festival, a scene in which a jealous husband (Udo Kier) gouges the eyes out of a man ogling…