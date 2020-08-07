In this combination photo, from left, Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom participates in the "Adventure Capitalists" panel during the CNBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Olympic skier Jeret Peterson poses for a photo on Jan. 26, 2010, in Park City, Utah, Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on July 17, 2014, in Los Angeles and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives at the ESPYS on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Olympians including Phelps, Ohno and Bloom are opening up about their mental health struggles in a documentary "The Weight of Gold," about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes, including Peterson, who took his own life in 2011 at age 29, just a year and a half after winning a silver medal.