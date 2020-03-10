This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Peter Rabbit, voiced by James Corden and Cottontail in a scene from "Peter Rabbit." Sony Pictures announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020 that it's moving the release date for “Peter Rabbit 2” to August 7 as Hollywood continues to shuffle its upcoming releases due to the coronavirus. It had been set to hit U.K. and European theaters on March 27, and open in the U.S. on April 3.