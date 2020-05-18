In this Saturday, May 16, 2020 image provided by EBU/NPO/NOS/AVROTROS, artists are shown on screens during the Eurovision's Europe Shine A Light remote television show, in Hilversum, Netherlands. This was no Eurovision Song Contest. Forced by the coronavirus crisis to retreat into a Dutch television studio, Europe's annual musical spectacular that pits countries against one another instead sought to unite them under the shadow of the global pandemic.