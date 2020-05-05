This combination photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2015, left, and Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Following his reality series on YouTube, Justin Bieber and model-wife Hailey Bieber will debut a new series on Facebook Watch on Monday. The 12-episode “The Biebers on Watch” follows the famous couple’s life in Toronto and will be filmed on go-pros positioned around their home. New episodes will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday.