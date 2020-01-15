In this image released by ABC, host Alex Trebec, left, appear with contestants, James Holzhauer, center, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, right, on the set of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," in Los Angeles. The all-time top “Jeopardy!” money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.