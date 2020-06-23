In this March 19, 2020 file photo, viewers in a parked car watch the animated film "Onward" at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres, in Paramount, Calif. “Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle.