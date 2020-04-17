In this September 2019 photo, Doug and Telisha Williams, married musicians who perform together as the Wild Ponies, perform at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Nashville, Tenn. The couple became proud homeowners of a fixer upper in March. But in a matter of days, up to 85% of their income was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. So now, like many other independent musicians, they've turned to social media and the Internet to make up their lost wages.