How the stars shined on Emmy Awards carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There was no shortage of color on the carpet at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, with television’s biggest stars donning everything from eye-popping pinks to gold tones that matched the hardware hand out onstage.

Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Kazan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Marisa Tomei all showed up to the Emmys in two-tone looks of pink and red that stood out on the awards’ purple carpet.

The dual tones were the strongest trend among the women on Sunday, where outfits from Gwendoline Christie and current red carpet darling Billy Porter also turned heads. Corsets, too, had a wow moment, with Indya Moore’s white Louis Vuitton. There were some classic Hollywood metallic moments as well, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus in sequined gold and Rachel Brosnahan in navy blue. Laura Linney and Niecy Nash embraced heavily sequined looks.

Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett and Amy Poehler all opted for pants, while Porter, who has made headlines with his red-carpet gowns, chose sparkling stripe trousers from Michael Kors and a huge statement hat with a towering brim on one side by Stephen Jones.

There were plenty of black tuxedos, but some of the men took bolder approaches. “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown chose a red jacket and bow tie, while his co-star Justin Hartley opted for a bright blue tux.

Click through the images in this photo gallery by The Associated Press to see many of the evening’s head-turning looks.

