This image released by Boneau/Bryan Brown shows Samantha Pauly during a performance of "Six." Pauly and fellow cast member Brittney Mack, who play two of Henry VIII's wives in the musical “Six,” have turned their disappointment at having their musical on hold by doing what they do best — sing. Pauly started the push with Instagram concerts, singing everything from “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera to songs from rival musicals like “Mean Girls” and “Beetlejuice.” The daily songs are just one way that theater folk have passed the time since Broadway went dark.